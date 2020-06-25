Man indicted in 2001 cold case murders

Maupin came to Memphis after being convicted of the abduction and murder in 1988 of a 6-year-old girl. He appealed his initial sentence spending only a few years behind bars. In 2017, Maupin was convicted for the 2001 stabbing and rape of a 31-year-old woman. DNA and Maupin’s false teeth with his name on them left at that scene, eventually tied him to the two murders near Harpo’s after investigators took another look.