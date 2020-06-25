New bank coming to Brookland

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland residents will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to do their banking.
First Community Bank announced Thursday it plans to build a branch at 8101 Highway 49.
“The Brookland branch is the result of our commitment to Northeast Arkansas,” Dale Cole, chairman and CEO of First Community Bank, was quoted as saying in a news release. “We are thrilled to make this significant investment in Brookland look forward to building a full service, one-stop financial center for this dynamic community.”
The Brookland branch is the bank’s sixth in Northeast Arkansas. There are 28 branches in the bank’s network.
Stonebridge Construction of Jonesboro will build the 4,302-square-foot complex which will also include a community room for public use. Work is expected to begin in July with the goal of opening in the first quarter of 2021.
In addition to the new Brookland location, First Community Bank has locations at 1617 S. Caraway Road, 630 Southwest Drive, and 222 E. Washington Avenue in Jonesboro, as well as, 306 Elder Street in Bay and 202 Greenwood Avenue in Lepanto.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced in September of 2018 that First Community Bank’s plans to build in Brookland. At the time they said the bank was seeking regulatory approval.
Thursday’s news release confirmed that the bank had received that approval
