Silver Alert issued for missing Wynne man

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wynne man.
W.J. Pierce, 89, was last known to be near his home on East Forrest Street around midnight Wednesday, June 23.
He’s described as being a 5′8″ white male, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
ASP did not have a description of his clothing.
Pierce could be traveling in a red 2015 GMC Terrain, license plate number 825-VMV.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-5700.
