Silver Alert issued for missing Wynne man

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wynne man. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:50 AM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wynne man.

W.J. Pierce, 89, was last known to be near his home on East Forrest Street around midnight Wednesday, June 23.

He’s described as being a 5′8″ white male, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

ASP did not have a description of his clothing.

Pierce could be traveling in a red 2015 GMC Terrain, license plate number 825-VMV.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Wynne Police Department at 870-238-5700.

