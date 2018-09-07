Spotty Showers and Haze Move in for the Weekend

Heat continues to build into Region 8 this weekend as highs reach the low 90s each day. Humidity will increase as well. Heat indices go into the mid to upper 90s. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible each afternoon giving some a brief break in the heat. The Saharan Dust Layer moves into Region 8 this weekend bringing dust from Africa. Skies will turn from blue to a grey, hazy look. While dust can enhance a sunrise or sunset, thick plumes of dust (like what we’re expecting) can make them colorless and bland. Those with allergies or respiratory conditions, you’ll likely want to spend more time indoors than outdoors this weekend. The dust mixes out next week, and higher rain chances are possible later.