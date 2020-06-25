Virtual Business Expo set for Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is back with its annual Business Expo, but this time with a twist.
While the expo is usually a one-day event, this year, it will be held online for a full week.
The event began Monday, June 22 and goes through Friday, June 26. Officials said that business websites will have landing pages to tell visitors how they’re working during the pandemic and insight on the company.
Links to every virtual expo business’ website can be found on the main Batesville Chamber of Commerce site.
This year’s theme is “Discover New Opportunities.” Chamber officials said that this theme was chosen because they believe that right now, businesses are finding new ways to do things.
Through doing this online expo, they also want to showcase those who are still open and are finding new ways to operate during the pandemic.
“As a community, we care so much about our businesses and right now we want to focus so much on supporting our local businesses that’s because we want to see our community thrive,” said Shelly Hendrix with the Chamber of Commerce.
They hope that by having the expo online, people beyond Batesville will be able to participate.
Daily contests are being held on the site. Those who play in the scavenger hunt all five days will win a $1,000 shopping spree. If you watch a short video or answer a question from the vendor, you’ll be entered into the competition. The chamber will go live Friday with the big winner.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s expo website here.
