WATCH: City of Lubbock Mayor says ‘Wear your damn mask’ during news conference

He said, “We spent time in our city council meeting both publicly and in closed session last night talking about this very topic. Our Council, I think is on the very same page all of us and that we’re not going to mandate something that is unenforceable. The governor has made it something that we cannot enforce. If we mandated mask wearing and people chose not to do that, though what would happen would be that our phone rings at City Hall and/or the police department, and things that needed to happen wouldn’t get done because we would hear people calling and tattling on their neighbors. We need people to take personal responsibility. It’s like wear your seatbelt, wear your seatbelt. Cover your face. I think that message is as simple as it can be - wear your damn mask.”