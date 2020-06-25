Watson Chapel pitcher Tink Hence signs with Cardinals

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT) - A Natural State standout hopes to suit up in St. Louis down the road.
Watson Chapel pitcher Tink Hence signed his MLB Draft deal with the Cardinals on Thursday. He was the 63rd overall pick.
Hence is the 2nd Arkansas commit to sign with St. Louis this summer. Masyn Winn also put pen to paper with the birds on the bat. Tink is the highest Arkansas HS player to be selected in the draft since Travis Wood (60th overall - 2005). He had a 0.64 ERA for Watson Chapel in 2019.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.