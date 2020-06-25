White River Health System to cut approximately 90 jobs

“My heart goes out to the employees impacted by these changes,” Paxson said in a statement. “These decisions were made after much thought, consideration of all alternatives, and prayer in the wake of the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As difficult as these decisions are to make, it is demanded of us to make these decisions to continue our mission of caring for patients and our communities. WRHS, like many other businesses and healthcare systems, are taking similar actions during these challenging times. Our focus moving forward is to re-design our Leadership Team and organizational structure to be more efficient and nimble as we deliver the best care possible for our patients and communities,”