Woman shot, killed in Doniphan, Mo.; Suspect in custody

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Doniphan, Missouri.
Officers were called to a home within the city limits on Tuesday, June 23 in reference to a shooting.
When the officers arrived they found that a woman had been shot and called the Ripley County Coroner.
Police said they later located a suspect and took him into custody.
The suspect appeared before a judge on Wednesday.
An autopsy on the victim has been scheduled for Thursday morning in Farmington, Mo.
The names of the suspect and the victim are not being released at this time.
