Austin Cook fires 65 Friday at the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (KAIT) - Austin Cook rallied Friday to make the cut.
The Jonesboro High & Razorback alum fired a 5-under par 65 in the 2nd round of the Travelers Championship. Cook had 6 birdies, 11 pars, and 1 bogey on the card. He hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation.
He jumped up 73 spots on the leaderboard to T53. Cook is -4 overall and 9 shots back of leader Phil Mickelson.
Austin is currently 156th in the FedExCup Standings. Saturday & Sunday coverage of the Travelers Championship starts at 12:00pm CT on Golf Channel and continues at 2:00pm on CBS.
