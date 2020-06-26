Breaking Bonds Ministries hosts third annual golf tournament

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A golf scramble took place at Sage Meadows Country Club Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t an ordinary tournament.
It was to support a great cause in the third annual Breaking Bonds Tournament.
Around 25 four-person teams played in the scramble at Sage Meadows Friday to support Breaking Bonds.
The non-profit focuses on breaking the bondage of drug and alcohol addiction. Tournament organizer and Breaking Bonds Ministry Facilitator Brandon Murphy says he is amazed by the turnout and the support.
“The first year, I think, we had nine teams, last year, we had 13, and then we’re at 25,” Murphy said. “I turned probably 20 teams away this year, so it’s just awesome to see the community come behind you and support you in something like this. It means a lot.”
The cost to register for the scramble was $400 per team, with sponsorship opportunities as well.
All proceeds benefited Breaking Bonds. Prizes were given out to winners of each flight, and other contests like longest drive, longest putt made, and closest to the hole.
Murphy believes this year is a success and he hopes the tournament will continue to grow each year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.