Jericho Police Chief claims Crittenden Co. Sheriff is intimidating department

I have been in Public Service and Law Enforcement for the past 40 years as of October of this year. 39 Years of Service have been with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and the West Memphis Police Department. It saddens me to see a person in Authority call another a Racist with no basis. I have a 40 year record of condemning all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination. I have spoken by phone with the man in the video that followed Chief Hill and another Officer into Memphis and listened to his complaint and did tell him that it was a court matter and explained to him that he would need to contact the prosecutor’s office to have an investigation initiated by law. I never told or asked him to follow any officers and would never do that. This is not the first time Chief Hill has called me a racist and it seems that he has in his mind that I am. I will continue to pray for him because he has anger built up against me that I feel is not justified. I have received complaints over the years of the Jericho Police Department running a speed trap and ticketing individuals. I have had phone conversations with numerous Individuals over the years that claimed not to have been speeding. I have always told them that the courts were the best way of handling any disputes. The State of Arkansas does have a Speed Trap Law that is found in Arkansas Code 12-8-403. In this the act states that upon the request of the prosecuting attorney of any district in which an affected municipality is located, the Director of the Arkansas State Police is authorized to investigate and determine whether any municipality is abusing police powers.