June 26: What you need to know

Bryan's Friday forecast, June 26
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 26, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 5:22 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, June 26. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds and humidity increased overnight with the passage of a warm front.

Scattered thunderstorms should develop this afternoon as we warm into the upper 80s.

A few showers are possible Saturday before drier weather arrives Sunday.

You may notice some haze on the horizon as the Saharan Dust Plume arrives from Africa.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Halcomb’s Taco Casa to close its dining room over face mask requirement issue

Citing the financial impact of COVID-19, a Region 8 health system announced it will cut dozens of jobs.

One district is offering parents an alternative when school opens this fall.

Customers refusing to wear face masks has forced one Region 8 restaurant to shut down its dining room again.

Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

