June 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Friday, June 26.
Weather Headlines
Clouds and humidity increased overnight with the passage of a warm front.
Scattered thunderstorms should develop this afternoon as we warm into the upper 80s.
A few showers are possible Saturday before drier weather arrives Sunday.
You may notice some haze on the horizon as the Saharan Dust Plume arrives from Africa.
News Headlines
Citing the financial impact of COVID-19, a Region 8 health system announced it will cut dozens of jobs.
One district is offering parents an alternative when school opens this fall.
Customers refusing to wear face masks has forced one Region 8 restaurant to shut down its dining room again.
