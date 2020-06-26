Malco reopens since pandemic’s closure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fresh popcorn, soft drinks, and movies are now available at the Malco Jonesboro Towne Cinema.
The theater reopened Friday following their closure due to the pandemic.
However, the movie going experience now comes with more guidelines to follow.
As you approach the theater, an usher opens the door, so you don’t have to touch it.
Before you gain entry, a mask or face covering is mandatory.
Karen Melton, VP, Director of Marketing for Malco Theatres says their business makes it very clear that the masks aren’t an option.
“At every customer touch point, makes it very clear what the expectation is,” she says. “I’m not sure how they can come into the building and get that far without having a face mask because again, as soon as you hit our website or our app, it makes it very clear.”
After your mask is seen and your temperature is taken, tickers line the floors marking the 6′ social distancing.
Many registers also have bags over them marking it closed to also keep patrons distanced.
Melton says the theater has contingency plans, in case anything goes wrong or directives change.
“Everything should be just fine, right now with us,” she says. “We don’t foresee any problems, but we work behind the scenes, we communicate at our home office. We’re all talking daily. Again, sometimes hourly, as things change.”
For a full list of rules and guidelines for your movie going experience, click here.
