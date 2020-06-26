Mo. officials work on plan for schools in the fall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Missouri are working on a plan to put students back in the classroom in the fall.
The head of Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the guidance will include urging students and teachers to stay home if they are sick. That means urging schools to get rid of incentives tied to attendance.
They also encouraged good hygiene practices, health screenings, social distancing and masks where “appropriate.”
However, state officials said decisions about protective measures will be made on a local level.
“These strategies are not full proof on their own and certain practices may not be feasible for certain students or certain schools but multiple layers of protection help,” said Dr. Margie Vandeven.
State officials encouraged local health departments and school districts to work together to adopt a plan on returning to the classroom.
Also during the briefing, the governor reminder Missourians there were community testing events being held throughout the state. You can register by clicking here.
He said while certain areas may experience outbreaks, it didn’t mean there was a “second wave” of the virus.
The governor was joined by Commissioner Margie Vandeven with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Director Patrick McKenna with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Earlier in the day, the governor talked to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry about COVID-19 testing resources for employers and what a post-coronavirus environment looks like for businesses.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 19,421 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 25.
They reported 546 total hospitalizations in the state and 982 deaths.
Currently, 341,648 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
