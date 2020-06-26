One killed in Poinsett County crash, ASP says

RIVERVALE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman was killed Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Sharon Hall, 59, of Tyronza was traveling south on Highway 135 in a 2008 Chevrolet when the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. in the Rivervale community.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from ASP, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a power pole.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
