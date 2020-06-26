Osceola hires Jamie Carter as new head football coach

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Alabama football standout will roam the sidelines at Osceola.
The Seminoles announced Thursday that they hired Jamie Carter as their new head coach. He served as Marion’s defensive coordinator the last 2 seasons. Carter has coaching experience in Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio, Texas, & Michigan. He was also the defensive coordinator at Faulkner University in Alabama.
Jamie played defensive line for the Crimson Tide from 1996 - 1999. He was on the 1999 squad that won a SEC Championship and played in the Orange Bowl. Carter also has NFL experience. He was with the Giants in 2000 and the Cowboys in 2001.
