Saharan Dust: What is it and what will it bring?

Yes and no. While the dust does suppress tropical development and storm activity, we could still see a few pop-up showers over the weekend. Something to watch for though is dust leftover from any rain. When water vapor in a cloud condenses, it has to condense on something. Raindrops don’t form out of thin air. Water in a gas state will condense and attach itself to smoke, pollutants, or dust particles. So as those water droplets make it to the surface as rain, you might find trace amounts of dust left after the water evaporates.