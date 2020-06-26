Terry Mohajir #5 in Stadium ranking of top Non-Power 5 ADs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Usually this time of year we’re talking about Arkansas State football preseason accolades.
The Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics got some more national attention. Stadium ranked Terry Mohajir #5 in their list of the top Non-Power Five ADs. They gave him an A in football hires (Bryan Harsin, Blake Anderson) and a B- in men’s basketball hires (Grant McCasland, Mike Balado).
Mohajir has been at the helm of some seismic changes at his alma mater. Centennial Bank Stadium received upgrades inside and out, a naming rights deal for First National Bank Arena, and much more.
2020 marks Mohajir’s 8th season with Arkansas State athletics. He’s also on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
