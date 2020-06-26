Traffic deaths increase in Missouri

“One of the toughest jobs for a Highway Patrol trooper is contacting a victim’s next of kin to tell them their son, daughter or parent has been killed in a vehicle crash,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson said. “For three straight years, troopers made fewer of those painful visits with loved ones. Drivers must observe the speed limit, move over when they see emergency responders or work crews on the shoulder and make safe decisions at all times.”