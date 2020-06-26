Two Jonesboro officers celebrate retirement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Assistant Chief Tim Eads and Lieutenant Roy Coleman started their employment with the Jonesboro Police Department on the same day back in May 1985. Now, they’ll be retiring on the same day at this end of this month.
A retirement party for the two Jonesboro police officers was held at the E. Boone Watson Community Center in Jonesboro Friday afternoon.
Dozens attended the party. Both Lieutenant Coleman and Assistant Chief Eads received honors from Chief Rick Elliott, among others in a special presentation.
They have spent over 35 years in law enforcement and have held many titles. They say while they don’t know what’s next, they’ve enjoyed their time with JPD.
“We’ve enjoyed our careers and it’s a great department and it’s a great city to work for,” Eads said.
The two have seen many changes over the past 35 years with JPD. They’ve been there through highs, lows, and have seen growth through it all.
“They’ve come a long way in the years that we’ve been here and they’ll continue to do well,” Lt. Coleman added.
“He’s been a great partner,” Eads said in response.
The Jonesboro Police Department will be promoting five members, including the new assistant chief and a new lieutenant June 30.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.