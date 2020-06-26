WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson reports the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Gov. Hutchinson breaks down the hospitalizations and ICU beds by region.
The governor shows where people with active cases have been in the past 14 days.
The graphic shows cases involved with church settings.
Gov. Hutchinson has asked ABC officers to report bars/restaurants not complying with ADH health directives.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the COVID-19 numbers.
