Young driver killed in rollover crash

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cross County minor died Thursday afternoon in an SUV rollover crash.
The fatal crash happened just before 4 p.m. on County Road 244 just off of County Road 225, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary report.
The minor, whose age and name were not released, was westbound on CR 244 when his 1997 GEO Tracker ran off the roadway to the left.
The driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to lose control. It traveled across the road to the right and hit a small irrigation ditch before overturning.
The vehicle, according to ASP, came to a rest on its top on the north side of CR 225.
