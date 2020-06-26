ZZ Top pulls out of Sikeston rodeo lineup, Jaycees working to find replacement

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - While the Jaycees are moving forward with plans to host the 68th Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo, some changes are being made to the lineup.
The Jaycees announced on Friday, June 26 the band ZZ Top will no longer perform due to unforeseen circumstances.
ZZ TOP’s team did not indicate the withdrawal was due to any health concerns related to or unrelated to COVID-19.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were scheduled to take the stage on Friday, Aug. 7 after the final round of bullfighting.
At this time, the Jaycees are still working to find an artist to fill ZZ Top’s spot in the lineup.
“Rest assured, we are working hard to find a new headlining act to follow Friday night’s Rodeo,” said Rodeo Chairman, Travis Deere. “As soon as we have more information we’ll update our fans through our website and social media pages.”
Rodeo fans who have purchased Friday night tickets should hold on to their tickets, as they are still valid for the Friday night Rodeo contest, bullfighting and the new headlining act to be announced soon.
The Jaycees have committed to holding the 68th Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo with extra safety and sanitation precautions amid the ongoing battle with the coronavirus.
Their goal is to allow fans the ability to participate at the level they feel comfortable.
“Our focus has and always will remain on preserving the 68-year tradition and supporting the community through the revenue generated from the event. With the continued support of our Rodeo fans, we’re able to make a profound impact on so many people’s lives through donations to local nonprofits. For that reason, we encourage people to come out, show your community support and enjoy the event,” Deere said.
According to the Sikeston Jaycee Board of Directors, this event has a $6 million economic impact on the community, and hosting the event is vital to keeping the city and local non-profits going.
“We feel very strongly that when people decide to invest their money with us by purchasing a rodeo ticket that we can use that money to better the community that they live in, " said Deere.
The Rodeo maintains a strict no refund policy.
“Once we have determined our new headlining act for Friday, we will revisit our policy and make necessary adjustments if needed. Until then, we will not be issuing refunds,” Deere said.
Tickets are still on sale for all four nights.
CLICK HERE for a closer look at events still planned for the 2020 rodeo.
