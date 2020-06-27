Arkansas close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas health officials on Saturday said nearly 300,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in the state since the epidemic began, with the number of total cases getting closer to 20,000.
According to numbers released Saturday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 19,310 total cases of COVID-19, up 570 from Friday’s numbers.
The state also saw 10 new deaths statewide in the past 24 hours due to the virus, with the death toll at 259.
Locally, the largest increases in total cases were in Mississippi County, with 13 new cases; Crittenden County, with nine new cases; Craighead County, with six new cases; and Greene County, with five new cases.
Each of the counties also reported their numbers of negative cases as well. As of Saturday, Craighead County had 9,981 negative cases while Crittenden County had nearly 5,500 negative cases.
Mississippi County reported 3,453 negative cases as of Saturday, while Greene County had 3,762 negative cases.
State health officials also went on social media to explain the directive for businesses, manufacturers and construction companies in the state.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.