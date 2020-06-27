One dead in Independence County crash, ASP says

MAGNESS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man was killed early Saturday in a crash in Independence County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Jaxson Bailey Steele, 20, of Swifton was going west in a 2019 Honda around 1:30 a.m. June 27 on Pageant Island Road in the Magness community, when the crash happened.
Independence County deputies responded to the scene.
According to ASP, the Honda slid off the road, into a ditch and overturned.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
