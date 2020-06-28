Arkansas sees nearly 300,000 COVID-19 tests done so far

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 500 new total cases of COVID-19 reported since Saturday, with about seven percent of the total amount coming from one area county, state health officials said Sunday.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 19,818 total cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. The number was up 508 from Saturday’s figures released by state officials.
Of the 508, 35 of the new cases were reported in Crittenden County.
Crittenden County had 731 total cases as of Sunday afternoon, while Craighead County had 442, up 6 from Saturday. Mississippi County had 157 total cases, up 8 from Saturday, while Greene and White counties were up two cases (114 and 84), respectively.
Statewide, there were 5,918 active cases reported and 264 deaths, up 5 from Saturday.
State health officials reported that 13,636 people have recovered from the virus, up 366 from Saturday.
Health officials also took to social media this past week to help educate people on the issue of masks, especially in public.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.