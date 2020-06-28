Craighead Electric plans multiple outages this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to move a line as highway crews work to build a roundabout will have Craighead Electric crews working on multiple planned outages this week.
According to a post on the Craighead Electric Facebook page, the outages will happened June 30 and July 1, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the South Jonesboro and Bay areas.
The outages will impact about 500 customers on Highway 163, Highway 158 and Lawson Road for about three hours on Tuesday and for about 30 minutes on Wednesday.
Officials said they will be sending out notifications to customers before the outages happen and are asking customers to update their phone number on their account to receive the notifications.
