Former A-State basketball player Rakeem Dickerson passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a sad weekend for Arkansas State and the Little Rock basketball scene.
Former Red Wolves guard Rakeem Dickerson passed away on Sunday. A source tells Region 8 Sports that the cause was a heart attack. He suited up for A-State from 2011 to 2014. The Little Rock native led the Red Wolves in assists (67) in the 2012-13 season. His best performance in scarlet and black came against Troy. Dickerson recorded 19 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, & 3 steals on February 1st, 2014.
Dickerson transferred to Central Missouri to finish his collegiate career. He led the Mules in scoring in the 2014-15 season. Dickerson dropped 41 points in win on November 25th, 2014.
Before coming to Jonesboro, Dickerson had a decorated career at Little Rock Hall. Rakeem was a two-time All-State selection for the Warriors & led them to the 2010 6A State Championship. He also was a part of a Arkansas Wings squad that won it all in AAU.
Dickerson kept his hoops dream alive by playing in the ABA for the Music City Jazz & the Tuscaloosa Titans of the NABL. He participated in a combine Saturday for the Little Rock Lightning. The Basketball League squad announced no one will wear number 6 this coming season in honor of Rakeem.
