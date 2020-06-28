Former A-State basketball player Rakeem Dickerson passes away

Former Red Wolves guard Rakeem Dickerson passed away on Sunday. A source tells Region 8 Sports that the cause was a heart attack. He suited up for A-State from 2011 to 2014. The Little Rock native led the Red Wolves in assists (67) in the 2012-13 season. His best performance in scarlet and black came against Troy. Dickerson recorded 19 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, & 3 steals on February 1st, 2014.