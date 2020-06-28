Missouri man in custody as Blytheville police investigate triple homicide

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Louis-area man was in custody Sunday afternoon on three counts of murder-1st and one count of battery-1st as Blytheville police investigate a triple murder that happened Saturday evening.
During a 4 p.m. press conference, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Marlon Tucker, 36, of St. Louis was arrested early Sunday in Missouri in connection with the shooting.
According to a media release, Mississippi County 911 dispatchers contacted Blytheville police around 11:15 p.m. Saturday about a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Parkway.
Dispatch told police that a woman at the scene had an injured arm.
“Moments later, Blytheville Police Department dispatch began receiving 911 calls about subjects shot at the same location. On arrival, officers found that several people had been shot at the residence. Officers began assisting the injured and gathering information about the offender who had already fled the scene.”
According to Blytheville police, Oscar Lane, 54, of Blytheville was found dead at the scene, while 54-year-old Joyce Adams of Blytheville later died at a Blytheville hospital.
Virginia Bailey, 29, of Blytheville was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where she later died, police said. A 37-year-old man, who was also at the home, is recovering from his injuries.
Police found out that Tucker is Lane’s nephew, that Tucker had arrived in Blytheviller earlier in the day and was with Lane Saturday evening at a party at the residence in the 600 block of Parkway.
“Moments prior to the shooting, a couple at the residence got into a physical domestic altercation prompting the initial 911 call of a domestic with an injured arm,” Blytheville police said. “It is our understanding that moments after the domestic altercation began and the initial 911 call was made, Tucker began shooting.”
However, police believe Tucker was not involved in the domestic altercation and that there was no explanation why he started shooting.
Police also believe Tucker, who also faces two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, stole a vehicle at the scene and fled to Missouri. Tucker was arrested around 2:15 a.m. Sunday by the Missouri Highway Patrol in Jefferson County, near St. Louis.
Blytheville detectives have also interviewed Tucker about the murders and he has not provided any motive, police said.
Tucker is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas to face charges in the case.
The murders were tragic, Blytheville police said, noting witnesses helped authorities make the arrest in the case.
“Our condolences to the families that have been affected by this tragedy. Those involved were all family or friends including the offender. They just got together at a friend’s house and were enjoying themselves on a Saturday evening when the shooting took place,” Thompson said in a statement to Region 8 News. “I want to thank the witnesses who immediately came forward, trusted and worked with the initial responding Blytheville Police Department uniformed patrol officers. They also continued to work through the night with Blytheville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Detectives.”
Thompson also thanked Arkansas State Police and the Missouri Highway Patrol for their help in the case.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.