NEA high school students get their prom after all

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many high school students throughout Region 8 were forced to skip some events this spring due to the ongoing global pandemic. One of those being prom.
On Saturday at The Gardens at Harmony, 140 students from nearly 20 high schools around Northeast Arkansas and Missouri were able to have one last dance.
One of the event organizers Jessica Southard, who owns Jessica’s Bridal & Formal in Bay, wanted the kids to have a night they wouldn’t forget.
“Well, I know a lot of girls called and they were upset and crying because they said ‘I picked up my dress and now I can’t wear it and I”m just going to have pictures made up in it and all that stuff.' So I think this all paid off as far as helping the kids out. We’re just trying to build our community back up,” Southard said.
There was a $20 admission per person but there was food, a photo area and live DJ on hand throughout the night.
Temperature checks and permission slips from parents were also some of the safety measures put into place.
Southard also added that there was more interest for the event, but it was deemed that 140 was a safe number of people to cap the attendance.
