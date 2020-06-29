Bridger Place progressing just three months after Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bridger Place in Jonesboro was one of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the tornado on March 28.
Dr. Paul Minor, an assistant professor of engineering at Arkansas State University and a Bridger Place resident said he saw the community band together even during a hard season.
Not only did Minor have to adjust to the effects of COVID-19 forcing the university to transition to an online-only format, but he also dealt with damages to his house and the neighborhood by the tornado. While some houses weren’t affected, others were severely damaged and, in some cases, destroyed.
Despite this, Dr. Minor has seen good come out of the tornado.
“Every time there’s a curse, there’s also a blessing,” Dr. Minor said of the tornado. “We’ve met a lot more people in Bridger Place because of the storm and we just feel fortunate we’ve made new friends because of this situation.”
Dr. Minor said not only has Arkansas State chipped in to help the professor, but he’s also seen gifts pour in from schools, churches, and organizations like Samaritan’s Purse that have helped with the cleanup in the neighborhood. Dr. Minor said it’s a perk of living in a great community.
“We have great neighbors, and I’m not just talking about physically, the neighbors that live beside me I’m talking about residents of Jonesboro,” Dr. Minor said. “I was very touched to see how much the community put their hands out.”
Dr. Minor added that while the coronavirus has slowed down the progress of houses getting fixed and rebuilt, he has seen the neighborhood, and the Jonesboro community, come together to help those in times of need.
“Now I know that when it’s my turn, I can pay it forward,” Dr. Minor said.
