Butler Co. Health Dept. reports 1st death of COVID-19 patient

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health reported the first resident death from COVID-19.
According to the health department, a resident from Oakdale Nursing Home Assisted Living in Poplar Bluff who tested positive for COVID-19, has died.
They say the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center reported the patient was admitted on June 21 and later tested positive. The patient remained in the hospital until their death on June 28.
At this time, the health department said no personal information about the resident would be released.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, Butler County had a total of 90 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 47 were active and 41 recovered.
