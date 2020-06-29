Craighead Co. Clerk Kade Holliday arrested, accused of stealing in excess of $1 million

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State investigators Monday arrested Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday on suspicion of theft of property exceeding $1 million and abuse of office.
District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced Holliday’s arrest Monday:
“This morning, officers from the Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Department arrested Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. I have instructed my deputies to immediately file felony theft charges against him. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw will file a Felony Information charging multiple counts of Theft of Property in excess of $2,500 and one count of Abuse of Office, all of which are Class B felonies. He will also file a petition asking the Circuit Court to remove Holliday from office today.”
According to a news release, Ellington received an “urgent phone call” Thursday, June 25, to meet with County Judge Marvin Day and auditors with the Division of Legislative Audit.
The auditors, he said, had obtained and examined bank records that raised suspicion of theft of county funds from an account Holliday maintained in his official capacity as county clerk.
Ellington and Day then met with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division which opened an investigation leading to Holliday’s arrest.
County Judge Marvin Day stated in a Monday news release the investigation revealed that Holliday “personally received monies in excess of $1 million since January 2020.”
Holliday is being held in the custody of Sheriff Marty Boyd at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance and bond hearing.
