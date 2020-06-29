Domestic violence and sexual assault shelter making big impact in Cross County community

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Second Chance Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault shelter opened in Wynne in February and is already making a big impact on the community.
In just three months, the shelter has already helped over 30 people in need of its services.
Second Chance offers the following services:
- emergency shelter
- location for group meetings
- orders of protection
- hotline services
- individualized case management
- outreach services
- court advocacy
- emergency room advocacy
Executive Director Patty Duncan said Second Chance offers anything they can to provide the information a survivor will need to move forward.
“When they come here, whether it be for emergency services or just outreach services, our goal is to give them the information and resources to achieve their goals and support them along the way,” Duncan said.
The shelter officially opened in February, but Second Chance has done outreach in the community since October 2019.
The nonprofit has also already had success stories thanks to the services they were able to provide.
Duncan said their overall goal is to give victims the ability to use their voice.
“You know, we make decisions every day and we just don’t realize how many we make,” said Duncan. “But when you’ve not had the ability to make any, making one is very scary.”
Second Chance can house up to 15 guests in its emergency shelter, and they work with men, women, and children.
The nonprofit is also working to create a space to accept animals as well.
“We know that’s often a barrier and they’re not going to leave without their cat or their dog,” said Duncan. “We want to also be able to provide shelter for animals.”
Second Chance offers all of its services at no cost and relies on the community to help them provide for those in need.
On average, it takes around $48 for 48 hours to provide 100% free services.
“For every $50 we get, someone is provided a complete bed night with safety, security, empowerment, case management, transportation, all of those things that are necessary,” said Duncan.
Duncan said they accept all kinds of donations, and those can be made to Second Chance, 734 E. Hamilton in Wynne, AR 72396.
If you require emergency services, you can call their 24-hour hotline at (870) 587-8044
To learn more about their outreach services or to speak with administration, call the office at (870) 587-8043.
