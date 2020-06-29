June 29: Hazy, hot, humid days ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 29. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We close out the month of June with “Triple H” weather—hazy, hot and humid conditions across Region 8.
There’s some chance of relief, however, in the form of rainfall each day.
Highs early this week warm from the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index near 100°.
A strong ridge of high pressure emerges over the Central US as we head into the holiday weekend with only a stray shower or storm in the forecast.
Our 4th of July looks seasonably hot and humid.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Saturday night party ended with three people dead and a relative behind bars on murder charges.
Two suspected thieves are in police custody after investigators say they opened fire on officers during a chase.
The worldwide pandemic surpassed two milestones Sunday as one governor said the coronavirus had taken a “very swift and very dangerous turn.”
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
