Medical marijuana sales remain strong in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Medical marijuana sales keep rising, with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reporting state sales approaching 16,000 total pounds.
According to a report from KLRT, Arkansans spent $99.16 million on a total of 15,838 pounds of medical marijuana since May 2019, when the first dispensary opened.
Officials say those sales run through Thursday, June 25, and total sales numbers now reportedly exceed $100 million.
In Region 8, two facilities continue to see strong sales since opening their businesses.
At NEA Full Spectrum in Brookland, the store has sold 715.54 pounds of medical marijuana since opening on Dec. 9, 2019.
In Mountain Home, Plant Family Therapeutics has sold 504.28 pounds of medical marijuana since opening on Feb. 3, 2020.
Delta Cannabis in West Memphis received approval from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board to begin selling.
However, the opening date is at the discretion of the owner.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.