New pediatrics and dermatology clinic coming to NEA Baptist as part of project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -NEA Baptist announced a new dermatology and pediatrics clinic is coming to Jonesboro.
According to a release from the hospital, both service lines will be offered as part of The Reserve at NEA.
The new clinic will include 12,000 square feet of space and will have several pediatricians ready to serve.
Dr. Enid Burnett will lead the NEA Baptist Dermatology Clinic.
Patients can access the building through hospital drive, which directly connects to NEA Baptist Memorial Campus.
It’s the first building in a multi-phase project, which is expected to help change the landscape in the Hilltop area of Jonesboro.
“We are proud to partner with Haag Brown as NEA Baptist’s next phase of growth builds on offering important medical care with convenient access for patients and their families,” Sam Lynd, CEO of NEA Baptist, said. “The Reserve at NEA will complement our goal of delivering healing in an environment that is a significant improvement from the stigma of institutional facilities of old.”
A groundbreaking ceremony will happen Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. in the southeast corner of NEA Baptist Medical Clinic.
