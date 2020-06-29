Proposed MLK trail topic of discussion for special called council meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A new trail dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is the discussion for a special called city council meeting in Jonesboro.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m.
The council is looking to authorize the city to use grants and partner with the Community Development Department to utilize federal aid from the Recreational Trails Program Funds for the project.
The proposed trail would cost an estimated $404,360 to construct. The city would be required to pay 20% of the cost, while the federal grant would cover the remaining 80%, which would be reimbursed once the construction is completed.
The plans attached to the Jonesboro City Council agenda would include four monuments, a wrap-around wooden bench seat with built-in tables, landscaping, and more.
The proposed trail would reportedly run down Creath Avenue and parts of East Matthews Avenue.
