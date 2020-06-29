Prosecuting attorney discusses County Clerk’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday finds himself behind bars on suspicion of stealing property exceeding $1 million and abuse of office.
District Attorney Scott Ellington’s office filed to remove him from his position Monday.
The documentation now needs to be presented to a judge to then be signed removing Holliday from his position. Next, Governor Asa Hutchinson gets involved.
“We’re putting the wheels in motion for the Governor to be able to appoint an interim,” Ellington said.
He said they will do their part to see justice done.
“We’re doing everything we can and have moved as swiftly as possible once it was brought to our attention,” Ellington added. “The County Judge, as soon as he found out about it, he called me. As a legislative audit, we met immediately. We’re taking our part as quickly as possible and moving as swiftly as possible.”
Judge Marvin Day said they’re doing an internal investigation on controls and processes of county money to ensure nothing like this happens again.
Ellington mentioned this is an ongoing investigation and considers everyone innocent until proven guilty.
