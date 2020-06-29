Six Red Wolves are 2019-20 WGCA All-American Scholars

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today its 2019-20 All-American Scholars, and Arkansas State placed six student-athletes on the prestigious list to tie the third most in the nation among all NCAA and NAIA institutions.
Arkansas State's six selections were only one less than its school-record seven in 2017. The six selections are tied for the most among the Sun Belt Conference membership. This year's WGCA All-American Scholars list includes A-State's Maria Jose Atristain Vega, Kayla Burke, Grayson Gladden, Sydni Leung, Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz.
The WGCA All-American Scholars Team requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team's tournaments in order to be eligible for the honor. Arkansas State has now place multiple players on the list 10 consecutive years.
Gladden, a senior last year, and Atristain Vega, a junior last season, achieve the recognition for a third time while Schmidt, a sophomore in 2019-20, appears for the second straight year. Burke, Leung and Schultz, freshmen in 2019-20, were tabbed an All-American Scholar for the first time.
