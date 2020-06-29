Two arrested after shots fired during chase in Newport

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) -Newport police arrested two people Sunday evening after a theft and a chase led to shots fired.
In a press release, police went to the Walmart, 1211 AR-367 N., just after 7:30 p.m. regarding a theft.
Police found the first suspect, Sergio Archuleta, south of the store and a chase began.
According to the release, a second suspect, Trevor Billingsley, fired multiple shots at officers from a semi-automatic handgun while they chased Archuleta.
Officers began chasing Billingsley and arrested him and Archuleta after a brief chase on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Police took both to the Jackson County Detention Center.
The Division of Arkansas Community Corrections listed both suspects as absconders.
Anyone with additional information on this case can call Newport police at 870-523-2722.
