WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson reports the latest COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
*439 new cases
*20,257 total cases
*300 hospitalized
+7 *265 deaths
+1 Washington, Pulaski, Benton, Sevier, and Sebastian lead counties with new cases.
Dr. Smith breaks down the COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Smith says people in Central Arkansas need to be “vigilant.”
Dr. Smith stresses the need to wear masks and continue to social distance.
Gov. Hutchinson plans to release “words of encouragement, steps to take to be safe & avoid spreading the virus,” ahead of the July 4 weekend.
Dr. Smith says the list of churches released only showed where those with the virus had been, not that transmission had occurred there.
