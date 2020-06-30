A-State preps for students and faculty on campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University prepares for students to return to classes as Summer II classes begin Monday, July 6.
The campus has 228 learning spaces to transform into safe areas where 6′ distancing can take place.
“It’s really astounding when you think about the spaces on our campus that have to be touched,” Dir. of Marketing and Communications Bill Smith says.
A-State partnered with outside consultants to go around and access every public space.
This includes offices, classrooms, restrooms, and common areas.
This planning started roughly a month ago and now they’re executing the plan.
“We’ve been working with students, faculty, and staff to come up with plans that are as safe as possible to limit the opportunity for the spread and to do the right thing, to allow students to be back in courses where they can,” he explains. “It all comes back to the individual, personal responsibility.”
Smith says the university will be ready regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.
He says everyone on campus will wear a mask, including faculty and students.
“We’re going into the Fall regardless of whether it’s Phase 2 or Phase 3 with the idea that students will be wearing masks in classroom environments because again, it is the one thing along with social distancing we know has got some impact,” he says.
Smith says the consultants’ work on fixing areas on campus to adhere to social distancing should be complete in a few days.
