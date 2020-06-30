Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission gives dispensary licenses to two northeast Arkansas locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Two counties in northeast Arkansas received dispensary licenses for medical marijuana.
According to a report from KATV, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission released two cultivation licenses and four dispensary licenses Tuesday.
One dispensary, named MissCo Cannabis Dispensary, will be located in Osceola.
The other, Green Cross Cannabis, will be located in Highland.
In the motion that passed with a 4-1 vote, the commission gave the dispensary licenses to two other locations as well, with one location in Pulaski County, the other in Washington County.
