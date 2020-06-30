Arkansas State alum Dwayne Frampton giving back in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - You can find Dwayne Frampton all over the Arkansas State football record book. He’s 2nd in program history in all-time receptions and was First Team All-Sun Belt in 2011.
What he’s doing now in California is just as extraordinary.
Frampton taught the finer points of footwork to NFL stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Desean Jackson.
He’s also coaching up kids off the field with the FramptonFoundation. The goal of the non-profit is to help them with financial planning, getting into college, cleaning up the community, and more.
Chris Hayre at CBS Los Angeles profiled Framp over the weekend, you can see the story here.
