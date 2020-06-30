A Better Region 8: Wear a mask so others don’t lose their jobs, livelihoods

(KAIT) -There's a lot of blame to go around these days about who is spreading the coronavirus and where it's spread.
It’s being traced back to gatherings like stores, restaurants, bars, and churches.
The truth is, it’s us, we are spreading it.
More specifically, it’s from person-to-person contact, from being too close to someone and not wearing a mask.
It’s affecting our health and our economy.
If I can’t convince you to wear one to keep you, your family, and everyone else and their family safe, then maybe I can convince you to wear one to help someone keep a job.
Restaurants, for example, that reopened weeks ago, are now closing their dining rooms again because their employees don’t have time to argue with you about putting on a mask.
Restaurants are required by state law to make sure customers are wearing masks.
They have enough on their plate to be the mask police too.
The dining room closes, and now all those servers and additional staff are out of a job, again.
No one likes wearing a mask, but we do want to get past this pandemic.
As long as you refuse to wear a mask in public, the longer this will all go on.
More people will get sick and more businesses will close.
Join me and wear a mask so we can get back to doing what we need to be doing.
