JHS baseball standout Josh Hyneman commits to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top high school baseball players in northeast Arkansas has made his college decision.
JHS rising junior Josh Hyneman verbally committed to Arkansas over the weekend.
Hyneman will continue a long line of family members who have attended school in Fayetteville.
Earlier this year Hyneman tore his meniscus and was later cleared to play for the Hurricane just before the start of the year, but then the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Josh has finally returned to the diamond in the last few weeks. He is currently playing with his travel team the Arkansas Sticks in various tournament around the country.
