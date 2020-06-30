Malco Theatre in Jonesboro to only be open three days a week beginning July 3

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Because of recent date changes for new movies, Malco Theatres announced they're adjusting the days of operation for some locations.
One of the theatres affected includes the Malco in Jonesboro.
According to a release from Malco, the Jonesboro location will only be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning July 3.
In a statement, the company noted “while select theatres will be taking a brief intermission from the previous intermission, the plan is for all theatres to be fully operational in August.”
