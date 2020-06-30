Man with Wisconsin murder warrant arrested in Mississippi County

BASSETT, Ark. (KAIT) -Mississippi County authorities arrested a man with a murder warrant out of Wisconsin Tuesday.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office went to a home in the Bassett area and found Markarios Kirkwood in the residence.
While there, deputies found a Charter Arms .38 revolver, small amounts of marijuana, and 11.5 grams of crack cocaine.
Deputies arrested Kirkwood and took him to the Mississippi County Detention Center.
Kirkwood faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearms by certain persons, and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm.
Kirkwood will appear in Osceola District Court for a bond hearing and will be extradited to Wisconsin on the homicide charges.
